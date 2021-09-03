Hearts confirm interest in former Rangers winger McKay

LONDON: Sporting director Joe Savage has confirmed that Hearts are keen on signing former Rangers winger Barrie McKay. The 26-year-old, a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer, has held talks about a possible move to Tynecastle.

McKay has interest from elsewhere and is currently weighing up his options but Savage is hopeful that the winger will decide to return to Scotland four years after leaving Ibrox to sign for Nottingham Forest.

The sporting director told the PA news agency: “We’ve had initial conversations with Barrie. He’s a very good footballer. We feel he’s someone who would improve us. We’ve spoken with his agent and he’s got interest from England as well so we’ve not made any contract offer or anything like that.

“We’ve just had initial discussions and we’re waiting for Barrie to come back to us to see where he’s at. He is a player that’s been put to us and he’s a player we like.” Hearts are also working to tie down John Souttar on a new contract although Savage acknowledges that, with the Scotland defender having made a strong start to the season following a catalogue of injury problems, the club are at risk of losing him for nothing when his current deal expires next summer.

Savage confirmed: “We’ve offered John a new contract. We’re hopeful that he’ll be persuaded to stay because he’s a top player.” Hearts added Beni Baningime, Alex Cochrane, Ben Woodburn, Cammy Devlin and Taylor Moore to their squad in the summer transfer window, while also offloading several out-of-favour players.