New Man Utd boss Skinner ready for season to start

LONDON: New Manchester United manager Marc Skinner is excited for the start of the Women’s Super League season.

The Red Devils kick off the new campaign by hosting Reading on Friday night.

United had built a solid team and performed well under Casey Stoney last term as they just missed out on a Champions League spot, finishing one point behind Joe Montemurro’s Arsenal.

Stoney left at the end of May having been in charge of United since their formation in 2018, but Skinner did not seem daunted by taking her place.

“I feel great. I feel excited,” Skinner said.

“I think the whole reason we came to Manchester United was the challenge of being at a club like Manchester United. I think the first challenge is the first game, and the first five games.

“We can’t wait, it’s going to be wonderful to be part of it, it almost welcomes in the new era and that feels positive too.

“I can’t feel anything but positivity towards the situation and something that we can’t wait for. I feel the energy around the group and how they want to show who they are and what they are.”

The WSL is set to enter a new era with a broadcast deal thought to be worth around £7million to £8million a season with matches to be shown on Sky Sports and the BBC and clubs receiving a proportion of the revenue.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers said the new deal will highlight the quality of football in the WSL.

“It’s so exciting, I think one thing people can expect is a proper game of football. Nice football and passing football, but one thing for me is it’s competitive,” Chambers told Sky Sports.

“You’ll see two sides out there tomorrow night that want to win a game and it’s important to pick up the first couple of points of the season so I encourage anyone to come and watch a game of football because I think they’ll be very surprised if they haven’t watched it before that the football on display is a very very high level.”