Danish minister on trial for separating migrant couples

COPENHAGEN: A former Danish immigration minister went on trial on Thursday over rare impeachment charges, accused of illegally separating couples who arrived in the country to claim asylum.

The 26 judges of the special court, which only convenes to try former or current members of government, will determine whether Inger Stojberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

Law professor Frederik Waage pointed out that it was only the third such case in more than a century, calling it “historic”. Stojberg ordered the separation of 23 couples in 2016 where the woman was under 18 — though the age differences were mostly small—without examining the cases individually.

Prosecutors have also accused of her “lying to or misleading” parliamentary committees when informing them of her decision, though that was not listed as a charge on the indictment read out to the court on Thursday.

The 48-year-old ex-minister denies any wrongdoing. “I fully expect to be acquitted,” Stojberg told reporters as she arrived at the courthouse, clad in a blue dress. She is due to testify as of September 13. The court has scheduled a total of 36 days of hearings.

Stojberg repeatedly made headlines in the international media for her handling of immigration issues during her 2015-2019 tenure as minister in the previous Liberal-led government. She has since quit her party but remains a lawmaker.

Addressing parliament in February when lawmakers voted to try her, Stojberg said she did “the only political and humane thing” to combat forced child

marriages.

“Imagine arriving in a country like Denmark, a country of equality, as a young girl victim of a forced marriage, and you discover that instead of giving you the possibility to break free of your forced marriage, the state forces you to stay together in an asylum reception centre,” she said.

Of Denmark’s 179 members of parliament, 139 voted in favour of the impeachment trial. Thirty were opposed and 10 were absent.

If impeached, Stojberg will likely be ordered to pay a fine, said Waage of the University of Southern Denmark.