Critical Covid patients at highest level ever, warns NCOC chief

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Thursday warned that the country was currently experiencing the highest levels of coronavirus patients on critical care as well as hospital inflow were at the highest levels since the start of the pandemic in Pakistan.

His remarks come as the country registered 92,941 active infections after another 4,103 cases were confirmed in the 24 hours leading to Thursday, NCOC data showed. Eighty-nine more people died of Covid-linked complications in the same period.

Pakistan’s case load and fatalities have surged since the fourth wave began, driven by the Delta variant. “As seen globally, impact of Indian delta variant in Pakistan also showed that it spreads faster and increased chances of patients to need hospitalisation,” Umar tweeted. He also urged the people to follow safety measures and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood tested positive for Covid-19. The aide is fully vaccinated, and reported “mild symptoms”. “I have isolated myself at home and prayers requested from friends,” the adviser said on Twitter.

In a related development, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said schools in Punjab would be closed from Monday if any educational institute failed to produce the vaccination certificates of their teachers and staff.

Talking to state-run PTV news, he said the Punjab government has established monitoring teams which will conduct “surprise raids” in schools from next week to check vaccination certificates. Likewise, students will be required to bring their family members’ vaccination certificates.

He said without the certificates of parents as well as

siblings above age 17, pupils will not be allowed to enter

the schools, warning that

institutions without vaccinated teaching staff will be shut within 24 hours.