Students remove litter from picnic spot

MANSEHRA: The schoolchildren and volunteers of the Saibaan Development Organisation have cleared the litter thrown by locals and visitors at the picnic spot in the scenic Siren valley.

“The cleanliness drive launched in the Siren valley comes to an end as schoolchildren and volunteers removed the letter scattered at the picnic sports by locals and visitors,” Mazhar Muzaffar Awan, the tehsil municipal administrator, told reporters on Thursday.

He said the drive was launched on the order of Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan. The students and volunteers of the Saibaan Development Organisation removed garbage from the bank of Siren River and other picnic spots.

Mazhar Muzaffar Awan said the Mansehra Assistant Commissioner Marvi Sher Malik led the He said awareness sessions were also held with the people and tourists during the drive.