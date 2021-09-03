Public forum held in Bara

BARA: A senior official of Khyber tribal district on Thursday vowed to provide all facilities to the tribal people at their doorstep.

Speaking at a public forum in the Akakhel area, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad said that providing all facilities including education, health, drinking water, irrigation and roads to the merged districts was a priority of the government.

Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, Col Haider of the Frontier Corps, Rescue 1122 official Syed Shoaib Mansoor, emergency officer Malik Ashfaq Hussain, and officials of other departments attended the meeting.

The elders discussed issues related to various departments on the occasion. The DC assured to solve problems of local people. He said that more such open forums would be held in the future.