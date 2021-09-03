Gunman creating panic arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An armed man panicked people when he fired shots and as a result caused a traffic jam on main GT Road near Shobra Chowk on Thursday.

Later, on receiving information about the incident, SHO of Nowshera Cantt Police Station Ali Akbar rushed to the venue but the gunman pointed the Kalashnikov at the police official too. However, after some time, the police were able to arrest the gunman and disarmed him. The police later said they were interrogating the arrestee to find out the motive behind his action.