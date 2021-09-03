National cricketers visit Islamia College

PESHAWAR: Test cricketers of the national team visited Islamia College and met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan at his office on Thursday.

Director Sports Islamia College Ali Hoti, Shabir Ahmed, Assistant Registrar and others were also present on the occasion.

The players included star batsman Fakhar Zaman, fast bowler Imran Khan (jr), Peshawar Zalmi player Sameen Gul and first-class cricketer from Islamia College Sajjad Hashmi.

Talking to the players of the national cricket team, the vice-chancellor said that the administration wanted to promote sports in Islamia College to provide healthy and positive activities to the youth.

He said that the players of Islamia College wanted to improve the performance of the students and in this regard they were in touch with the provincial and federal governments and the federation and very soon international standard gymnasium gym, cricket academy, football, athletics, volleyball, basketball coaching centres would be established in the university. He urged the national players to keep cooperating with the university to produce international standard players.

Speaking on the occasion, star cricketer Fahar Zaman appreciated the efforts of Islamia College management for promotion of sports. He said that the players of Islamia College were very talented while admissions on sports basis were also done on merit. This is the reason that the students of Islamia College were part of the national team today, who are enlightening the name of the country in the world, he said.