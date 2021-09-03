Aimal Wali says govt planning to suppress media

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to set up the Pakistan Media Development Authority only to muzzle the press.

“We totally reject such a move as the government is trying to suppress the media,” he said while speaking at a function where a former member national assembly, Musarrat Ahmadzeb and Mian Gul Umar Farooq from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz announced joining the ANP. The ANP leader said politicians always welcomed criticism but the present rulers were not political and were afraid of dissenting voices.

He said ANP was a democratic party and its members had full faith in democracy and democratic values.

Coming down hard on what he felt was the poor governance by the PTI rulers, he said sarcastically that it seemed the present government had resolved to eliminate the poor instead of poverty.

He said the ill-conceived economic policies of the government in the last three years had made life miserable for the people who were finding it hard to ensure a two-time meal for the families amidst the rising price-hike.

The ANP said his party completely rejected the plan of using the electronic voting machines in the next general election, saying it was a move to steal the mandate of the people.

Aimal Wali Khan believed that the government was planning to privatize the educational institutions and said this would not be accepted at any cost.

“If the government is not able to set up more colleges in the province, at least it should not put on sale the present educational institutions,” he added.

The ANP chief expressed concern over the recent developments in neighbouring Afghanistan.

“The honeymoon period will be over and the people will soon start experiencing the impacts of what has happened in Afghanistan,” he said and added that what was happening there was posing a threat to the entire Pakistan.