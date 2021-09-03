Ensuring uninterrupted supply of water

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to appoint two operators at each tubewell to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the people.

He issued the directives while chairing a progress review meeting on the implementation of development projects and redressal of public issues in the Mardan division, said an official handout.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan, KP cabinet members Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPAs of the Mardan division and other officials

concerned attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to complete and operationalize the ongoing schemes of Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers in the Mardan division.

Mahmood Khan directed the relevant officials to initiate actions against the encroachments on agricultural lands and submit a detailed report on the solarization of Masajid in the region.

He directed the Mardan regional police officer to carry out operations against criminal elements, drug dealers, display of arms and other crimes to improve the overall law and order situation in the division.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to launch an effective operation against the encroachments on the land of the Aquaf Department in the province and to submit a weekly report on the land retrieved during the operation.

He directed a separate meeting to resolve the issues of mutation of lands in the province.

The meeting was told that out of 45 decisions taken in the last meeting 15 had been fully implemented, 27 were being executed as per timelines while only three were delayed due to technical issues.

It was informed that recruitments had been made to provide required staff to colleges and health care centres in Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi districts, adding that NOC had been issued to SNGPL for extension of gas pipeline to remaining areas in Pk 53 and 54.

The meeting was told that construction of a 20 km long road from Ghani Khan road to Takht Bhai is underway and it will be completed by June next year.

It was decided to establish a new Rescue 1122 station at the proposed site between Mardan and Takht Bhai.

The participants were told that strict action had been taken against illegal housing societies in the Mardan division and eight housing societies had been sealed by the district administration.

It was added that besides, an action plan has been prepared for the provision of better facilities to Darul Amans and rehabilitation centres.