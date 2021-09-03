Leipzig’s Moriba ponders how to stop ex-teammate Messi

BERLIN: RB Leipzig’s new teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba admits he never figured out how to stop his former teammate Lionel Messi during training sessions at Barcelona with the pair poised for a possible rendezvous in the Champions League.

Having made 18 appearances for Barcelona last season, Moriba, 18, signed a five-year deal for Bundesliga club Leipzig on Tuesday.

Moriba’s ex-Barca teammate Messi quit the Spanish giants last month to join Paris Saint-Germain in a high-profile transfer.

Leipzig have drawn PSG in the Champions League group stages and Moriba admits he learnt plenty from the Argentinian superstar.

“In training sessions, we never really thought of a way to stop him,” Moriba said during his first RB Leipzig press conference.