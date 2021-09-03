Five U19 sides for 50-overs tournament named

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced squads of Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab for the U19 City Cricket Association 50-over Tournament.

The tournament in the jurisdictions of Central Punjab, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will begin on September 5. The event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get under way from September 7.

Age verification process of the players for the Balochistan event is going on and the squads along with the event schedule will be announced when the process is completed.

The tournament provides youngsters an opportunity to impress the selectors for next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022.

As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022, players born on or after September 1, 2002, will be eligible.