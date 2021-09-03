Risja seminar rejects sports policy’s implementation without consultation

ISLAMABAD: More than a hundred stakeholders, who gathered in Islamabad from across the country on Thursday, rejected the plans of Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC)/Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to enforce ‘Proposed Sports Policy 2021’ and called for thorough deliberation/debate on the document involving all the segments of society before forwarding it to the prime minister for approval.

The event ‘Risja Sports Seminar 2021’ was organised by the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association at Serena Hotel where leading sportsmen, sports organisers, sports journalists and sports administrators gathered to give their point of view on the policy that is in the pipeline and expected to be presented for cabinet’s approval shortly.

Around 16 speakers stressed the need of spreading the document to every section of society, be it students, corporate sector, journalists, sports organisers, sports administrators or club event managers. Those who spoke on the occasion included weightlifter Talha Talib, boxer Mohammad Wasim, Syed Aqil Shah (KP Olympic Association president), Ijaz Chaudhry (former secretary IPC), Dr Waqar Ahmed (chairman NADO), Fahad Hussain (Resident Editor Dawn), Kiran Khan and Sadaf Siddiqui (both Olympians), Alamgir Sheikh (Snooker), Taufeeq Ahmed (Manager Pakistan volleyball team), Mohammad Yaqoob, Abdul Majid Bhatti, Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Mohi Shah, Ayaz Akbar (all journalists) gave a detailed resume on the proposed sports policy.

“We had buried every clause confronting the International Olympic Charter in 2014. We are signatory to that accord that was reached in Lausanne. It would be absolutely wasting time on repeating that mistake again. Yet I believe that the federations are not doing their job properly. These must be proactive and should have a roadmap. Instead of useless clauses in the sports policy, the authorities must have come up with a clear view. What the federations and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) are required to do for development of sports and what is the role of government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) here,” Ijaz Ch said.

Aqil Shah called for a round-table conference on this important document.

“No one should be allowed to have a one-sided view. What are the problems of athletes and youngsters that are required to be deliberated?”

The KP Olympic Association head said that he was surprised over the absence of director general PSB from the seminar.

“I was told that DG PSB Asif Zaman was invited for the seminar but he did not turn up. This seminar is totally impartial where everyone is free to talk whatever he wants. Why the PSB director general has stayed away. You can well judge the seriousness of the PSB on getting required feedback from the stakeholders and on sports promotion.”

Talha Talib said he could easily have won a medal at the Olympics had he used recognised weights in training.

“I did not train with the proper weights. Neither there was proper training. I could have won the medal had I been having all these things.”

International boxer Wasim, who is heading for the USA for an international bout, said he was never fully supported by the sports authorities in Pakistan.

“Youngster wants able coaching and proper training but sadly that has never been the case.”

Dr Waqar said that in modern day sports, biomechanics hold greater importance. “Though I have established a lab at the PSB but so far no upgradation has been done and any equipment was installed yet. All the focus is on infrastructure rather starting the system aiming at establishment of the laboratory in the most modern way.”

Mohammad Taufeeq lamented the policy-makers’ attitude, saying that a system must be evolved where sportsmen can get access to quality training.

“Gone are the days when mere talent used to be enough for medals at international level.”

Fahad Hussain gave a totally different concept, saying that the society should be involved to get sufficient sponsorships as in other parts of the world no government is supposed to financially support sports organisations. “Government alone cannot do anything. Society should come forward and support Olympic sports. We must stress on those sports where we have realistic chances of winning medals at international level”

He however also rejected the ministry’s plans to enforce the policy.

“This sports policy is not meant for the government but for every person who is citizen of the country. It must be debated accordingly for better results. Closed-door approval would mean further complications.”

Alamgir Sheikh through video link called on promoting result-oriented sports.

“Those sports earning medals must be promoted. The government should not interfere in the POA and federations’ elections, rather cooperate with them getting the best out of talented sportsmen.”

Kiran Khan and Sadaf Siddiqi were of the view that there were no separate grounds and venues for the ladies. “There is no mention of establishment of facilities solely meant for woman athletes only.”

Sports journalists Majiid Bhatti, Yaqoob, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohi Shah and Ayaz Akbar all demanded thorough discussion on the document before giving it a final shape. “The one-sided document would never help in giving a proper direction to Pakistan sports. It would only complicate the matter further.”