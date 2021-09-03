Babar confident of beating India on October 24

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam has sent an early warning to India ahead of the October 24 clash in the T20 World Cup starting in the UAE and Oman next month.

“The pressure will be on India as we want to kick start our campaign on a winning note. India would be playing the match under pressure. The Greenshirts are used to playing in the UAE and are accustomed to the conditions there. We are confident of beating them in our opening match.”

Babar added that India would be coming out of League cricket.

“They will be coming out of league cricket and thus for Indians it would not be easier to adjust in international cricket where demands are different. Adjusting to international conditions straight away would not be easier for India. On the other hand, for Pakistan it would be just a continuation of international cricket. So we think that we would be in a better position to beat India at the outset of T20 World Cup next month.”

Babar said no team in the world was better equipped on the UAE wickets requirements. “Pakistan is the team which has been playing in the UAE for years and has better knowledge as to what are the requirements on the occasion.”

Pakistan team skipper was satisfied with the team selection for the ODI series against New Zealand.

“I think the selectors have named the best available team for the series. This team is capable of matching the best. We can even match the best Kiwis team.”

Babar was confident that those named to fill the middle order would seize the opportunity.

“We have been facing problems in the middle order. Iftikhar and Khushdil have got an opportunity to fill in that gap. They are there again and I am hopeful they will be in a position to cement their places this time.”

He added that during a meeting with upcoming PCB chairman Ramiz Raja he talked about the future formation of the team.

“We discussed different issues regarding team preparations for future events.”

The captain said he never paid any heed to criticism.

“I only concentrate on my job and that is to lead the team in the best way. I hardly care who says what.”

On dropping Sarfaraz, Babar said chief selector Mohammad Wasim gave reasons and why he was dropped. “I think the selectors have already talked on this matter.”