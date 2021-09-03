SSGC and PAF win in PPFL

LAHORE: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won their matches of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Football Stadium Multan.

In the first match, SSGC defeated Lyallpur Club by 1-0.

Both teams played outstanding football but failed to score in the first half.

Zain ul Abideen scored for SSGC on a fine pass from Ali Khan Niazi in the 57th minute.

SSGC's Ali Khan Niazi missed several easy chances and he also received yellow card for foul play in the 57th minute.

Hussnain Abbas missed a corner for Lyallpur Club in the 5th minute of the second half. Zain ul Abideen of SSGC also missed corners in 35th, 38th and 44th minutes of the same half.

PAF defeated Huma Club by 2-1. In the 34th minute, Faisal Yasin scored the first goal for PAF. The score was equalised by Muhammad Ibrahim of Huma Club in the 47th minute. The second goal was scored by Medhi Hassan for PAF in the 80th minute.

In the 83rd minute, the referee showed red card to Abdul Wahid of Huma Club for serious foul play.

Faisal Yasin, Mansoor Khan and Mehdi Hassan played well for PAF, while Ijaz and Ibrahim played outstandingly for Huma Club.

PAF's Irfan Ali and Mansoor Khan missed corners in the 5th and 17th minutes, while Ali Imam Shah of Huma Club missed a corner in the 22nd minute.

On Friday (today), KRL face Navy and Army meet Muslim Club at 10pm.