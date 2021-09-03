Kohli falls for fifty in latest India collapse

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli hit his second successive half-century but could not go beyond 50 at the Oval on Thursday as the tourists suffered their latest top-order collapse against England.

India were 122-6 at tea on the first day of the fourth Test after losing the toss in overcast conditions that favoured England’s quicks.

Chris Woakes had impressive figures of 2-19 in 10 overs on his international return.

Despite their struggles, it was an improvement on India’s paltry 78 all out during their innings defeat at Headingley last week, which enabled England to level the five-Test series at 1-1.

Star batsman Kohli, without a hundred at Test level in nearly two years, had looked in good touch on Thursday apart from when he was dropped on 22 by England captain Joe Root at first slip off Woakes.

But a 96-ball innings, featuring eight fours, ended in curious fashion when, trying to turn seamer Ollie Robinson legside, Kohli edged behind to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for exactly 50.

Kohli’s exit — the third time he has fallen to Robinson in the series — left India struggling at 105-5.

The India skipper scored 55 in the second innings at Headingley but his patchy form has been in stark contrast to that of Root, who has scored hundreds in each of the first three matches of this series and has six Test centuries for the calendar year.

That has lifted the England skipper to top spot in the latest International Cricket Council Test batting rankings.

Woakes, recalled in place of the under-performing Sam Curran after a year out of the side due to injury and coronavirus-related issues, took little time to justify the faith of England coach Chris Silverwood.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings

Rohit Sharma c †Bairstow b Woakes 11

KL Rahul lbw b Robinson 17

Pujara c †Bairstow b Anderson 4

Virat Kohli c †Bairstow b Robinson 50

Ravindra Jadeja c Root b Woakes 10

Ajinkya Rahane c Ali b Overton 14

Rishabh Pant not out 4

Shardul Thakur not out 4

Extras (lb 8) 8

TOTAL (51 Ov, 6 wickets) 122

Yet to bat: Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Fall: 1-28 (Rohit Sharma, 8.6 ov), 2-28 (KL Rahul, 13.5 ov), 3-39 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 19.4 ov), 4-69 (Ravindra Jadeja, 29.6 ov), 5-105 (Virat Kohli, 42.5 ov), 6-117 (Ajinkya Rahane, 49.5 ov)

Bowling: James Anderson 14-3-41-1, Ollie Robinson 16-9-24-2, Chris Woakes 10-5-19-2, Craig Overton 11-2-30-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)