Seven foreign players in Midcourt ATF Championship leg-1

KARACHI: As many as seven foreign tennis players have entered to play the leg-1 of the Midcourt ATF Championship (14 & Under) that is to be held in Islamabad from September 18-26.

According to the acceptance list, Nepal’s Boris Adhikarai, Nishad Joshi, Darsheel Shrestha, Great Britain’s Issah Ali and Hammad Kashif, and Chengiz Khan from the US have entered the boys’ category.

Pakistan’s 29 players are playing this event. Pakistan’s Hamza Ali and Hussnain Ali, ranked 147th and 180th, respectively, are top seeds. There are 16 players in the main draw and 10 players in the qualifying draw.

The Leg-2 will be held from September 25 to October 3.

“These two events have UTR status. This is a good opportunity for our players to improve their international rankings,” said Zaira Ahmad while talking to ‘The News’.