Army consolidate top position with 15 gold medals in National Shooting

KARACHI: Army consolidated their position in the 28th National Shooting Championship at Army Marksmen Unit in Jhelum on Thursday as the events of Prone Rifle, Std Fire Pistol and Air Rifle (W) concluded.

Army top the medals table with 15 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals. Navy with eight gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze are second. WAPDA are third having won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

PAF are fourth, Sindh fifth, FRA sixth and Punjab seventh.

In the individual category of Prone Rifle event for men, Army’s Sadiq Umar scored 616.7 points to win gold medal. The silver medal was won by Navy’s Aqib Latif with the score of 614.2 points and Army’s Ejaz Ul Haq scored 613.4 points for bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Army with 1836.2 points claimed gold, Navy scored 1831.5 points to take silver and bronze medal was grabbed by PAF with 1819.1 points.

In the individual category of Standard Fire Pistol event, G M Bashir scored 559 points to win gold. Maqbool Tabassum from WAPDA scored 559 points to claim silver. Army’s Khalil Akhtar scored 557 points for bronze.

In the team category of the event, Navy with 1661 points won gold and Army scored 1641 points to take silver. The bronze medal went to PAF for scoring 1582 points.

In the individual category of Air Rifle event for women, Navy’s Nadira Raees scored 851.1 points to take gold, Army’s Nameen Azeem scored 850.8 points to claim silver, and Sara Saleem from Navy scored 830.9 points for bronze.