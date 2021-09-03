Inzamam backs youngsters’ selection

The former chief selector picks Shan Masood as one of his openers in the T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed the selection of Shan Masood and Asif Ali in the national squad.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the former chief selector picked Shan Masood as one of his openers in the World Cup squad after he was impressed with his batting in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

“If I talk about Shan Masood, I have seen him play in the PSL and the KPL,” said Inzamam. “Of all the players I saw, I think he is the one who has played extremely well. He does sensible hitting through proper shots at a very healthy strike rate. He knows how to rotate strike. So if I have a choice, I will definitely consider him. He is a good fielder and an excellent team player,” he opined.

Inzamam added that hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali should be considered for selection as well as he has matured. “At the sixth position, we need a player who can hit big shots at any time. And that player is Asif Ali. He hasn’t been a reliable player but he has developed some maturity in his batting and plays sensibly now. If he can score in three games out of five, that means he is doing extremely well,” he added.

“I have seen him in the PSL and the KPL. There is an improvement in his batting. So I think he should be in the middle order,” said Inzamam.