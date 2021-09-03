Thakur’s fifty takes India to 191

LONDON: Shardul Thakur hit the fastest Test fifty in England, in terms of balls faced, before India were dismissed for 191 at the Oval on Thursday.

The recalled all-rounder, who had not played since suffering a hamstring injury during the drawn series opener at Trent Bridge, came in with India in dire straits at 117-6 after losing the toss on the opening day of the fourth Test.

But Thakur, in just his fourth match at this level, responded with a superb display of clean hitting that saw him go to fifty in just 31 balls, including six fours and three sixes, before he was eventually lbw for 57 to opposing all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Thakur's half century surpassed England great Ian Botham´s 32-ball fifty against New Zealand, also at the Oval, in 1986 as the quickest in a Test in England.

India captain Virat Kohli, who made exactly 50, was the only other batsman to pass 17 in the innings after England skipper Joe Root won the toss.

Woakes, playing his first Test in over a year because of injuries and Covid complications, took 4-55 in 15 overs.

But the Warwickshire paceman, who replaced left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran, would have had even better figures had not two catches been dropped off his bowling.

Despite their struggles, it was an improvement on India´s paltry 78 all out during their innings defeat at Headingley last week, which enabled England to level the five-Test series at 1-1.

Star batsman Kohli, without a hundred at Test level in nearly two years, had looked in good touch on Thursday apart from when he was dropped on 22 by England captain Joe Root at first slip off Woakes.

Score Board

England won toss

India 1st Innings

R. Sharma c Bairstow b Woakes 11

KL Rahul lbw b Robinson 17

C. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 4

V. Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50

R. Jadeja c Root b Woakes 10

A. Rahane c Moeen b Overton 14

R. Pant c Moeen b Woakes 9

S. Thakur lbw b Woakes 57

U. Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson 10

J. Bumrah run out (Burns) 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras (lb8) 8

Total (all out, 61.3 overs) 191

Fall: 1-28 (Sharma), 2-28 (Rahul), 3-39 (Pujara), 4-69 (Jadeja), 5-105 (Kohli), 6-117 (Rahane), 7-127 (Pant), 8-190 (Thakur), 9-190 (Bumrah), 10-191 (Yadav)

Bowling: Anderson 14-3-41-1; Robinson 17.3-9-38-3; Woakes 15-6-55-4; Overton 15-2-49-1;

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)