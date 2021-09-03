PSB DG says National Sports Policy in final stage

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman has said that the National Sports Policy is in the final stage and very soon its draft will be tabled before the cabinet for approval.

“Yes, it is in the final stage and very soon it will be tabled before the cabinet for formal approval,” he told ‘The News’ in a chat on Thursday.

Asked whether the draft had been shared with all the stakeholders, Asif said every stakeholder had been taken on board. “Yes, we have shared it with every stakeholder. We have shared it with federations, provincial sports boards, sports ministers, former players and we have got their input. We have also shared it with the POA but it has not given us its input,” said Asif, a former squash player.

“Formulation of sports policy is the prerogative of the government, not of the POA. It should have given us its observations,” Asif said. “We have been trying our best to take along all the stakeholders,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the POA had asked the PSB to share with it the MoU which the government has signed with various countries, Ehsan Mani report, and the policy on grants to federations.

Asif said that the new sports policy would help the system overcome most of the issues. He added that it would help usher in a new era of sports development in the country.

He said that the preparations for hosting the 14th South Asian Games were in progress. “Yes, we even discussed this matter in our internal meeting today. We have completed our home work on various matters and soon steering and organising committees will also be officially notified,” Asif said.

Pakistan is to host the 14th South Asian Games in March 2023. This will be the third time when the country will host the biennial spectacle. Pakistan hosted these Games in 1989 and 2004 in Islamabad.

About the rift between the government and the POA, Asif said it would be resolved soon amicably.