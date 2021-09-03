French officer convicted of assaulting UK activist

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France: A French court handed a riot police officer an 18-month suspended jail term on Thursday for assaulting a British migrant-support activist in Calais, after a three-year legal saga that initially saw the volunteer charged.

Rights group Amnesty International said the verdict sent a "clear signal" that such abuses would not be tolerated, after a slew of allegations over police brutality towards activists and minorities.

Several British groups work at informal camps that spring up around the northern port of Calais, a key crossing point for migrants trying to reach Britain.

A team from the CRS riot force got involved in a standoff with British volunteers during an operation to remove migrants in July 2018, with the officer on trial, identified only as Laurent M., knocking activist Tom Ciotkowski to the ground.

The policeman claimed he acted in self-defence after Ciotkowski, a council worker from Stratford upon Avon who was volunteering with the Help Refugees group, shoved him in the chest and called him a "bitch bastard".

But the court in Boulogne-sur-Mer dismissed his story and convicted him of assault and giving false evidence, handing out the suspended jail term and barring him from serving for two years. Two more junior officers who had backed up his account were cleared of wrongdoing.