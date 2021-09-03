Rapid Arctic warming triggers extreme winter events in US

WASHINGTON: Rapid warming of the Arctic is likely a key driver of extreme winter weather in the United States, according to a new study that addresses a longstanding apparent contradiction in climate science and could explain events like February’s cold snap in Texas.

The paper, published in the journal Science, used observational data and modeling to establish a link between planetary warming linked to human activity and a phenomenon called the stratospheric polar vortex (SPV) disruption.

The stratospheric polar vortex is a band of westerly winds encircling the Arctic that under normal conditions keep its cold air contained. The team found that rapid Arctic warming and its effects, namely sea ice loss, coupled with increased snow cover in Siberia as a result of more moisture in the atmosphere, is leading to a strengthening temperature difference from west to east across Eurasia.

This leads to a weakening of the SPV, which in turn can trigger cold spells like the one that hit Canada, the US and Mexico last winter. In Texas, dozens were killed where it caused more than $200 billion in damage.

"It seems very counterintuitive, it seems very unexpected that you have this very very strong warming in the Arctic, and that somehow it’s causing cooling, in other regions," study co-author Matthew Barlow of the University of Massachusetts Lowell told AFP.

"I was a little surprised that the results came out as cleanly as they did, that we were able to establish as direct a link as we did."

The Arctic is warming at a rate twice the global average, and severe winter weather is increasing in mid-latitude regions, but the question of whether the two are linked has remained a matter of scientific debate.