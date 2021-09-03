Platform Turizm’s 9-year metro bus contract ends

LAHORE:The Platform Turizm’s nine-year metro bus contract with the Punjab government has expired, said the company.

The company officials said “The nine-year long journey with the Lahorites has been a source of joy and pride for the company. We have successfully provided transport facilities to the citizens of Lahore. We worked as pioneers to establish the mass transit operations in Lahore, ensuring international standards and best possible services. On a daily basis, we provided state-of-the-art travelling facilities to 150,000 passengers in Lahore.” They said “This is a matter of immense pride for us that a large number of Pakistanis took interest in working with Albayrak Group. We created economic opportunities for them and they, in turn, gave their best to ensure quality of metro bus service for Lahorites.” The company said, “It saddens us that during the last few days of our service, the illegal strikes of the drivers incited by some evil instigators resulted in suspension of the service and caused great inconvenience to the public. We have always had an open-door policy for our hardworking and dedicated employees who were a source of pride for us. However, the demands of these protesting drivers were not merely illegal but also illogical. We reiterate that we do not owe any arrears to any of these drivers.”