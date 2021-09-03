Police website launched

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated the first-ever official website of Lahore police here on Thursday. He informed the journalists that user-friendly and one pager layout based website of Lahore police is upto international standards with unique features and is supported by a strong anti-hacking Drupal CMS mechanism. The website (lahorepolice.gov.pk) has also a functional disability mode in it to facilitate special persons, he added. The website contains all the information and guidelines for citizens related to different services being provided by Lahore police. He said with the prospective vision to incorporate digital technology in its systems, Lahore police has digitalised almost all its functions for online and better service delivery. Victims of gender based violence can also directly launch their complaints using this website, he said and added the website has all the details of senior police officers and their contact numbers with ' Who We Are' tab. The website will not only serve the general public through its remarkable features like community policing, public service guidelines, digital systems & applications and Police Facilitation Centres but also facilitate police officials through its unique tab named 'Information For Police' which will ensure transparency of internal affairs by regular updating of seniority lists, promotion orders, exams and interview schedules, standing orders and orders affecting general members of any cadre of Lahore Police.