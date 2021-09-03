Chainstore body flays arrest of unvaccinated customers

LAHORE:The Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has condemned the district administration for allegedly arresting unvaccinated people from shopping malls as there is no law to arrest anyone who is not vaccinated.

CAP Chairman Tariq Mehboob Thursday said the Lahore district administration is intentionally targeting a specific segment while the NCOC has given clear instruction for refusal of services to the unvaccinated people. CAP sector has been supporting the government in creating awareness about vaccination, vaccinating its staff and distributing masks to the customers since the start of the pandemic. The Lahore district administration has issued orders which are not even given by the NCOC, he said.

Tariq Mehboob said there is no legislation under which unvaccinated person could be arrested, he said and added the CAP vaccinated 100 percent of its staff and it asks visitors to follow SOPs.