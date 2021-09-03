Rapist arrested after one year

LAHORE:Mustafaabad police arrested a man who was wanted in a rape case.

The accused Kashif Mushtaq had kidnapped a girl and raped her a year ago. The accused had gone into hiding after raping the girl. The accused has been arrested from Kamoki with the help of modern technology and handed over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.

ARRESTED: Samanabad police with the help of CCTV video arrested a man who tried to kidnap a four-year-old boy. The accused identified as Sadique tried to abduct little M Ali who was playing outside his house. In the meanwhile, the family members came out upon which the accused left the child and ran away.

COUPLE ARRESTED: Nawab Town Investigation police arrested a couple on theft charges. The accused Asghar Ali and his wife Sumaira had stolen Rs 1 million from the house of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi. All the stolen money has been recovered from the couple. Meanwhile, Factory Area police arrested four bike lifters and recovered seven bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Akash Masih, Arshad, Osama and Aslam.

ELECTROCUTED: A 22-year-old labourer was electrocuted in S Block DHA Defence on Thursday. The deceased identified as Islam Aslam hailed from Mandi Bahauddin and had come to Lahore to work as a labourer. He pressed the button to start operating the water pump when he received a severe electric shock. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 950 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents six people died and 973 were injured. Out of this, 571 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. The statistics show that 252 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Multan with 78 victims, and at third 70 RTCS in Faisalabad with 76 victims.

DIG VISITS: DIG Operations visited the house of Constable Syed Adil Hussain who was martyred by the robbers in Manga Mandi. DIG Operations expressed condolences to the father, brothers and relatives of Adil. He also conveyed the condolence message of IG Punjab to the family of victim.

VAN CRUSHES YOUTH: A 22-year-old youth was killed by a speeding Mazda van on Multan Road, Awan Town on Thursday. The bike rider, yet to be identified, died on the spot. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

SHOT DEAD: A youth Saqib was shot dead in the limits of Gujjarpura police on Thursday. Police suspected that an old enmity had led to this murder. His body was removed to the morgue.