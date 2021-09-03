City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Heavy but scattered rain hit the provincial metropolis here on Thursday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain, which started at noon, continued till evening and brought life in many city localities to a standstill. Rainwater remained on city roads for many hours and Wasa officials, staff and machinery remained busy to drain out the stagnant rainwater. Several city localities where rain was witnessed included Mughalpura, Upper Mall, Johar Town, Gulberg, Walled City, Iqbal Town, Township, Shahi Qilla, Lakshmi Chowk, Samanabad and Tajpura. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Lasbella, Chhor, Nokundi and Karachi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 34.2°C and minimum was 20.7°C.