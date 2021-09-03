27 beggars vaccinated

LAHORE:The district administration vaccinated 27 beggars through mobile vaccination centres on Thursday. Officials said Cantt Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Cavalry Market and Firdous Market and vaccinated 27 beggars through mobile vaccination centres. He said that after vaccination, the beggars were sent to the police station concerned and action was taken on the directions of DC Omar Sher Chattha. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a report regarding implementation of corona SOPs. DC Omar Sher Chattha said that a total of 37 shops and hotels were fined Rs79,000 while one FIR was registered.