Body on gender mainstreaming identifies gaps in policy

LAHORE:The Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming has identified certain gaps in policy and implementation and has instructed the Women Development Department (WDD) to get detailed reports of compliance with Women Development Policy 2018 in the past two years. The committee met on recently to examine women development policy and modalities of its implementation at the grassroots level, performance report of advisory council of Women Development Department and selection criteria of the members of the advisory council in terms of rule 154(7) of the rules of procedure of the provincial assembly of the Punjab (1997). It will meet again next week to review a detailed compliance report. The WDD secretary requested to get reports from the line departments concerned one at a time as gender mainstreaming is cross-cutting and linked to 45 SDGs gender related targets.