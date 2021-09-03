Tributes paid to Ali Geelani’s struggle

LAHORE:Pakistani nation mourned the death of veteran Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani, paying tributes to the last surviving symbols of Kashmir’s annexation with Pakistan over the last 74 years by offering his funeral prayers in absentia and paying homage by holding meetings and rallies.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers in absentia of the iconic Kashmiri freedom fighter at Mansoora, paying rich tributes to Syed Ali Geelani’s life long struggle to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation, declaring his demise a great loss to Kashmir freedom struggle and cause of Pakistan. Addressing the gathering, he demanded the government raise voice at the international level against the desecration of late Geelani’s body and torture of his relatives by the Indian forces. He expressed concern over the silence of international community on it.

Occupied forces were even afraid of Ali Geilani’s dead body, he said, adding the late leader’s dead body was not allowed to be buried in Srinagar’s graveyard. Indian forces put the city under curfew due to the fear that millions of Kashmiris would turn out to offer the funeral prayers of their beloved leader, he said.

Every Pakistani deeply mourned the passing away of Ali Geelani, he said. Lauding his unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, he hoped the beacon of freedom lit by Geelani would continue spreading light and the sun of freedom would soon rise on Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir. Geelani, he said, inspired three generations of Kashmiris and taught them not to surrender before tyranny. Ali Geelani, he added, always advised the Pakistani rulers not to show weakness before India on Kashmir cause. He made a life-long struggle to make Kashmir part of Pakistan, said Sirajul Haq. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch and JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch also addressed the gathering and paid tribute to the services of late Kashmiri leader.

Religious leaders, politicians, teachers, journalists and people from other walks of life attended the prayers. Geelani’s funeral prayers in absentia were also held in different other cities under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Aleem showers praise on Geelani ’s freedom struggle: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani .

Abdul Aleem Khan, in his condolence message, said that Syed Ali Geelani had spent his entire life fighting against Indian tyranny and oppression and never bent upon to leave his struggle. He further said that Syed Ali Geelani’s efforts for independence of Kashmir are undoubtedly a beacon for generations to come and today every Pakistani prays for his soul and deeply saddened by his demise.

Aleem Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty grant departed soul a place in paradise and grant courage to his family and followers to bear this irreparable lose with courage and strength. Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Pakistan Air Force, has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. His lifelong struggle for the Kashmir cause in the face of brutalities and illegal occupation by Indian forces gave impetus to three generations of Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination. He will always be remembered for his unabated contribution for Kashmir cause and love for Pakistan. "May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen!" the CAS said.