Over Rs 50b state land reclaimed: Basharat

LAHORE:Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said that as per the directive of Prime Minister Imran, the Cooperatives Department should complete the process of recovering the state lands at the earliest and immediate steps should be taken for transparent auction of dispute free government lands.

He was addressing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday co-chaired by Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Bukhari. The meeting reviewed the performance of Law Department, Cooperatives Department and Social Welfare Department.

Raja Basharat said that after he took over charge of Cooperatives minister, the state land worth more than Rs50 billion was evacuated by the Punjab Liquidation Board and the campaign against the illegal occupants with the help of the police was still going on vigorously. He urged the participating officers that all departments should improve the quality of public services as per the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier in the briefing, the ministers were informed that 76 laws have been enacted so far while 42 bills were in the process of approval. The meeting was informed that 496 rules notifications and 150 MoUs were also ratified.