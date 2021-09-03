Spain begins flood clean-up

ALCANAR, Spain: Spanish authorities accelerated clean up efforts on Thursday after flash flooding provoked by intense rain washed away cars, filled homes with mud and knocked out power in the east of the country.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said emergency services were "working tirelessly" to protect people and restore "normality" to places affected by flooding "as soon as possible". One of the worst-hit areas was Alcanar, a town 200-km south of Barcelona, where huge torrents of fast-moving water surged through the streets, sweeping away everything in its path. Firefighters and local residents used brooms and hoses on Thursday to clear the streets of mud, tree branches and other debris.