US SC refuses to block Texas law banning most abortions

WASHINGTON: The United States’ top court formally refused on Thursday to block a Texas law banning almost all abortions, less than a day after the nation’s most restrictive reproductive rights legislation took effect in the southern state.

The law, known as the "Texas Heartbeat Act," bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which usually takes place at six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant.

It makes no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exemption is if there is a danger to the woman’s health. While similar laws have passed in a dozen Republican-led conservative states, all had been stymied in the courts.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood, the Centre for Reproductive Rights and other groups filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking it to stop the Texas law from taking effect.

But the court late on Wednesday formally refused to block the legislation. The court, which was sharply divided with four of its nine justices opposing the decision, did not rule on the constitutionality of the law, but cited "complex and novel procedural issues."

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the court’s order "stunning," saying her colleagues had "opted to bury their head in the sand" over a "flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights."

Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, said a clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, had performed abortions until 11:56 pm (0456 GMT) on Tuesday. "Our waiting room was filled with patients," she said. "I woke up feeling deep sadness. I’m numb."

The ACLU said the impact of the bill will be "immediate and devastating." "Access to almost all abortion has just been cut off for millions of people," the powerful civil rights association said. According to the ACLU, "approximately 85 to 90 percent" of the women who obtain an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.