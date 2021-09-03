Abu Dhabi eases tourist quarantines

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi lifted its quarantine requirement for vaccinated tourists on Thursday as the UAE recorded zero Covid deaths for the first time since November.

The oil-rich emirate, which has been cautious about easing coronavirus measures, said vaccinated travellers with negative PCR tests would not need to quarantine. "(From Sunday) all vaccinated tourists coming to Abu Dhabi emirate do not need to quarantine," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that tests must be carried out within 48 hours of departure.

The announcement comes as the UAE-- made up of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- recorded zero Covid-related deaths for the first time since November 14. On Monday, the UAE resumed issuing visas to all fully vaccinated tourists, a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.