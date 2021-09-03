Japan princess to wed, reject payout after controversy

TOKYO: The course of true love never did run smooth, but after public controversy and a wedding delay, Japan’s Princess Mako is reportedly set to tie the knot and move to America.

The daughter of Japan’s crown prince and niece of Emperor Naruhito has endured years of sniping and stalling over her plans to marry sweetheart Kei Komuro. The pair have now decided to wed without some traditional ceremonies and reject a payout that usually goes to female royals marrying out of the royal family.

Japan’s imperial succession rules mean that 29-year-old Mako will lose her title after marriage to a commoner. But Komuro has still been heavily scrutinised over allegations that his mother borrowed money from a former fiance and failed to repay it. After tabloid reporting on the claims, a furore erupted around the young couple in a country where the royal family is held to an exacting standard.

The pair postponed their wedding, and Komuro moved to the US for law school in a move that was widely seen as a bid to defuse the negative attention. Crown Prince Akishino last year said that he supported his daughter’s marriage, but that she needed to win the public’s "understanding".

But she has apparently decided to get around the issue by marrying without the usual ritual ceremonies that accompany a royal wedding, and declining a lump sum payment given to female royals who marry commoners.