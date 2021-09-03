HBL plaza celebrates 50 years

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank in the private sector is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the HBL Plaza building on Friday, a statement said.

The HBL Plaza building commenced its operations on September 4 1971. This commanding 335 feet skyscraper stands tall on I.I. Chundrigar Road, the heart of Pakistan’s financial district, and houses over 1,700 employees.

Recognised as one of the most prominent buildings of Pakistan, the building’s structure with its distinct shape and engineering firsts in Pakistan, remains a symbol of Karachi’s skyline and continues to be one of the most prominent landmarks of the country. Upon its commencement, it was the tallest bank building in Asia and for decades it remained the tallest building in the country.

Today, HBL Plaza serves as the nerve-centre of HBL’s operations, technology and the digital transformation that the Bank has embarked upon. The building is the backbone of the products, services and controls that HBL provides to its clients.