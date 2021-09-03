Reinventing the wheel

LAHORE: Having miserably failed to control the prices of food and essential items that impact the poor, the government has placed cement and autos on the price control list, which are mostly consumed by the affluent.

Government has introduced Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Order 2021, based on 44 years old Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977. SROs 1062(I)/2021 and 1065(I)/2021 issued on August 24 list essential items divided into three parts while the structure to manage prices has also been revised.

No one disputes that the prices in Pakistan tend to remain high because our system has failed to control cartels, hoarders, and collusive price fixing.

But prices cannot be controlled through administrative measures. You need to have a fair and transparent rule-based system that checks the prices automatically.

Common man in Pakistan is not worried about the high prices of cars or cement bags. They are pissed off by the unregulated increase in the rates of daily use of essential items. Food prices matter most for the poor as they consume 60-80 percent of their income on food. For them the power and gas tariff matter more.

The state has failed to check the food prices and has constantly increased the power and gas tariffs. The rates of wheat flour, sugar, edible oil, and chicken, have doubled or more in the past three years. Now even the middle class families cannot think of buying a car or constructing a house. To them succeeding in providing food, shelter, and clothing to their loved ones is like the conquest of the world.

As far as cars and cement are concerned the best administrative step would have been to liberalise the import regime in these sectors to promote fair competition. The Secretary Industries is now assigned the powers of Controller General under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Order 2021. You cannot ask an industry to sit with a price controller and prove to him/her the production cost on which the end user price would be fixed by the controlling authority. This is no way as it would scare away the investors. If they make a high profit, they also reflect this in their tax returns. If the government thinks they (industrialists) conceal their income it should strengthen the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This government policy is against the spirit of free competition. The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) earlier this year zoomed in on the sugar industry. The commission was unambiguous in its recommendations that fixing of prices, output, etc, are universally recognised as having the most detrimental effects on competition, eradicating or seriously reducing the benefits that competitive markets deliver for consumers.

The commission was of the opinion that stopgap measures of ‘fixing price’ can at best provide temporary relief to cap the excessive price increase. This measure fails to benefit the sector or the economy at large and the short-term benefit of fixing prices (if any) does not justify the long-term loss caused by such policies.

The main reason behind the high prices of essential items is a flawed distribution chain. The farmers for instance part with their produce at one-fourth of its retail price. The retailer hardly earns 5-10 percent on its sales. The remaining 65 percent is pocketed by the middleman. Even the finance minister conceded that elimination of the middleman is essential for effective price control.

Another point worth noting in this regard is that middlemen in agriculture earn thousands of billions in profit but pay nothing as tax. A system has to be developed under which the middlemen pay income tax on their earnings. The vehicle producers and cement manufacturers are largely fully documented and pay income tax on their yearly earnings. The corporate tax rate is 30 percent. The government in a way gets back 30 percent of the high price charged from the consumers by car or tractor manufacturers.

This is in addition to 35 percent indirect taxes they pay on the sale of each vehicle. In the current competitive scenario the vehicle producers or cement manufacturers are constrained to charge more as the input used in these industries are becoming expensive in the global market.

It looks like the government wants to arrest inflation through price control but the logic seems flawed, especially when the prices of the raw material/inputs of the finished product are not being controlled. For example, steel sheet prices have increased by Rs5 from 1st September, which is a major input for many industries including auto. While prices of steel are not being controlled, how the prices of cars, motorcycles, tractors and many other types of vehicles will be.