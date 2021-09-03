Stocks topple as rupee rout spurs foreign selling

Stocks slumped on Thursday as rupee rout sparked a foreign selloff with mostly financials in the line of fire, scaring investors into taking no chances amid record trade deficit and rising inflation, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index fell 510.40 points or 1.08 percent to 46,903.06 points with the highest of the day being 47,491.32 points and the lowest 46,873.06 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said, increase in the dollar value affected the market sentiment, which resulted in foreign selling. “The government has failed in controlling the dollar rates, which was weighing on the market.” Moti further said foreigners went on a selling spree to preserve their profits as unabated rupee depreciation could wipe them out and local buyers did not have the capacity to purchase those shares.

Otherwise, financial earnings were good in auto, cement and steel sectors, but investors were on guard, adding, besides, the Afghan situation was also under control.

“However, the government has stopped its other source of foreign exchange under FATF (Financial Action Task Force) directions,” Moti said.

He said the market was operating in range of 1,200 points among 46,800 to 48,000 points. “The situation will improve only if State Bank of Pakistan intervenes to stop rupee from falling further against dollar,” he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also took a hit of 223.20 points or 1.17 percent to close at 18,806.07 points.

Traded shares, however, increased 8 million shares to 544.43 million from 536.64 million. Trading value improved to Rs16.06 billion from Rs14.36 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs8.240 trillion from Rs8.307 trillion. Out of 530 active companies in the session, 139 improved, 363 dropped, while 28 ended without a change.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said, the market opened on a negative note where investors remained concerned on an all-time high trade deficit, which clocked in at $4.05 billion for the month of August. Financial sector was the most battered as UBL, HBL, and MCB cumulatively dented the index by 111 points, the analyst said. Furthermore, Arbash said cement sector also came under the hammer over rising international coal prices and as a result LUCK, CHCC, PIOC, and MLCF suffered losses. Unilever Foods was the top gainer of the day, up Rs1,515.15 to close at Rs21,723.37 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, up Rs249 to Rs10,449 per share.

Philip Morris Pakistan ended up being the worst loser of the session by falling Rs55 to Rs922 per share, followed by Wyeth Pakistan Ltd that lost Rs42 to settle down at Rs1,730 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks fell across the board amid fears of MSCI downgrade to PSX frontier status inviting foreign selling after peer review reports of UBL Bank falling to MSCIs low score assessment.

Reports of trade deficit widening to $4.05 billion in August 2021 on surging imports and high CPI inflation at 8.4 percent year-on-year in August 2021, foreign outflows, and falling rupee crushed the sentiment, Mehanti added.

Ghani Global Holding was the highest traded stock with 57.96 million shares. It rose 98 paisas to Rs47.18 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom that saw its 53.34 million shares changing hands. It eased by six paisas to Rs3.50 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Azgard Nine, Service Fab (R), Telecard Limited, Byco Petroleum, Yousuf Weaving, TPL Corp Ltd, Kohinoor Spinning and Silk Bank Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts dropped to 139.35 million shares from 154.14 million in the previous session.