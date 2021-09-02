Cantt Board polls to be held on Sept 12: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that the preliminary results of the Cantonment Board elections, which will be held on September 12, 2021, will be released by the presiding officer at the polling station after the end of polling and counting of votes on the same day. Pollingwill continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break. The ECP issued notifications of the Cantonment Boards’ election programme on July 9, 2021 and also issued orders dated July 12 and July 27, 2021 under which all Cantonment Boards were banned from announcing and approving development schemes. In this regard, the ECP has directed the provincial election commissioners to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct and ban on the announcement or approval of development schemes.