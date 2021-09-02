Bait-ul-Maal dept set to launch three new projects’

LAHORE: Punjab Bait-ul- Maal Department is going to start three programmes in the near future. Two of them are Rehri Rozgar Project in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and Marriage of Poor Girls in every district of the province in collaboration with philanthropists; this was announced by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari at an event on Wednesday. Addressing the function as chief guest, he said Rs548 million funds were available fromJuly 2019-June 2021 out of which the department has disbursed Rs263.82 million so far and facilitated 29,785 people. He said marriage committees would be set up in every district. “Collective wedding ceremonies will begin next month. Hundred couples will be married in every district,” he said. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said his department would set up centre for the rehabilitation of oppressed women in society on international standards. The Social Welfare department would be fully digitalised to further improve the welfare work. Amin Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik M Azam presided over the function while Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib who recently received the prestigious Magsasay Award, also graced the event. The minister SW&BM said that the process of registration of NGOs would be done online so that unnecessary NOCs could be eliminated. He categorically said that the monitoring system of NGOs will also be tightened. The NGOs will have to give quarterly report instead of annual report, he said. Bukhari said that transgenders have to be accepted as a reality in the society. “We will not allow anyone to make fun of transgenders but will help themto become useful members of the society,” he said. Amin Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik Azamsaid that he went from village to village during corona and carried out relief work. Rations were distributed to 50,000 families during first intense wave of corona with the help of Allah Walay Trust. Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman, Akhuwat Foundation said that doing good is a reward in itself. Akhuwat gives loan of upto Rs5 lakh to those who want to work, he said.