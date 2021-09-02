I opposed handing over Mullah Baradar to Afghan govt: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has claimed that he opposed the move to handover Mullah Baradar to the then Afghan government.

In an exclusive interview with Saleem Safi for Geo News’ programme “Jirga”, the former interior minister said he always took a stance that Mullah Baradar should be treated with dignity, adding, “We should make his mind to our way.” To a question regarding the stance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the then military leadership over handing over of Mullah Baradar to the Afghan government, he replied that they should better give their point of view themselves in this regard. Details can be seen in the programme Jirga on Saturday at 10:05pm.