Ex-CM demands statehood for IIOJ&K

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Wednesday sought the grant of full statehood to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) before holding elections to the legislative assembly, foreign media reported.

Abdullah was addressing National Conference functionaries of Jammu at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu.

"This is a promise made by the prime minister and the home minister, and it should be kept," he said.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of the IIOJ&K, said the National Conference will continue to fight for full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The fact is that people overwhelmingly want, rising above political affiliations, the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a state back," he said, adding that the statehood should not have been snatched in the first place.

The measure has annoyed the people to such an extent that even those in Ladakh want restoration of permanent residence procedure as per the norms prevalent before August 2019, Abdullah added.