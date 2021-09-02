PBC sticks to protest call for 9th

ISLAMABAD: Legal fraternity is adamant about holding a protest on the Supreme Court premises on Sept 9.

"We will protest against the manner in which judges are being elevated to the Supreme Court ignoring the principle of seniority”, said Khushdil Khan, Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). Attorney-General Khalid Javed had written letters to PBC Vice-Chairman Khushdil Khan and Supreme Court Bar Association president Abdul Latif Afridi seeking their input on the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court with a request that a proper criteria needs to be set for the consideration of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan which is meeting Sept 9.

“I have not yet gone through the AG’s letter, however, we will hold a strong protest Sept 9 in the Supreme Court”, Khushdil Khan told The News from Peshawar

He said that nobody (lawyers) will be allowed to enter the Supreme Court for attending court proceedings as per the announcement made in Lawyers Convention held in Karachi earlier. He said that after going through the letter, he may discuss it with President of Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi.

Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association had been protesting against the appointment of judges to the apex court against what it called violation of the principle of seniority. Khushdil Khan, however, lauded the approval of the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges for approving the elevation of judges to the Supreme Court on the principle of seniority.

He also lauded the approval of an amendment by the committee to Article 184 (3) giving the right of appeal in suo moto cases as well as conformation of the committee in the appointment of ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court.

He said that it was the longest and earnest demand of the legal fraternity that appointment of judges to the Supreme Court be made on the principle of seniority. Similarly, he said, it was also their demand that right of appeal should be given in the cases taken up under the suo moto jurisdiction.