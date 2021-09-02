FTO instrumental in ensuring good governance in country

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) was playing an instrumental role in the government's attempt to achieve its agenda of good governance in the country.

Addressing as a chief guest at a public awareness seminar for taxpayers, organized by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) at Governor House, Karachi, the president said the incumbent government is focused on a justified taxation system to increase the confidence of taxpayers. Appreciating the performance of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in providing justice to taxpayers against the maladministration of tax officials, he said disposal of tax-related complaint within 50-days period by the tax ombudsman was an appreciable effort. He urged upon the taxpayers to take benefit from the FTO’s swift response.

Alvi said every year, traders’ demand easing up the taxation process and “the FTO is proving to be a key contributor to the state's responsibility to provide social justice to the people of Pakistan.” At the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said serving humanity was the vision of the rulers of ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ and the incumbent government was also following the same vision. The governor said businessmen were assets of the country and emphasized upon the FTO to ensure fully relief to them.

Shedding light on the objectives, mandates and overall performance of FTO, the Federal Tax Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera said that the institution has not only been able to provide speedy justice to the aggrieved taxpayers, but has also successfully identified issues and causes of mismanagement in the FBR and looking for ways to improve the tax system over the years. The Federal Tax Ombudsman said the institute’s recommendations have also made considerable contribution to revenue collection efforts. “The recommendations for early auction of thousands of vehicles parked at ports, for curbing vehicle smuggling, action against misuse of agriculture tax exemption and recommendations against those involved in tax fraud, are commendable measures of the institution.”

Since Karachi generates 70% of the country’s total revenue, the FTO posted officers of good reputation to ensure relief to the businessmen, Sukhera said.