Biden didn’t thank Pakistan for its cooperative role

ISLAMABAD: US President Joe Biden, while addressing his nation in the wee hours of Wednesday, discussing drawdown of his country’s forces from Afghanistan after its twenty-year illegal occupation, conspicuously missed Pakistan for thanking its cooperative role during its stay in the war-torn Afghanistan and now in its haphazard evacuation.

Diplomatic sources reminded that Washington opted to seek Indian assistance in provision of supplies for the northern areas of Afghanistan but ignored Pakistan conveniently. The sources told The News here on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been very active for evacuation efforts, didn’t talk to Pakistan. He had a brief phone chat with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last month much before the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban. Interestingly British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is visiting Islamabad for an overnight stay. He will be arriving later today (Thursday). He will have important meetings during his stay in the federal capital including a meeting with his host counterpart and will have meetings separately with some high officials, the sources said. No formal invitation was extended to him for the visit but he opted to be in Pakistan’s capital for discussions regarding the evacuation of British nationals and their buddies from Afghanistan.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will be undertaking a visit to Islamabad on Monday (September 6) but there is no hint from Washington for any visit to Pakistan. Antony Blinken is in constant touch with Indian leadership but is ignoring Islamabad. The Italian foreign minister will have important meetings here during his stay in Islamabad.

Anyhow, the US Embassy in Islamabad has appreciated Pakistan’s support and assistance in the evacuation operations. The appreciation has come from the diplomatic mission that has no parallel with the echelon of a minister or top government functionary. In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the mission announced that the operation of the American military to evacuate its personnel from Kabul has been completed and now Washington will shift its focus on “diplomatic engagement” in the region. “The United States appreciates Pakistan’s support and assistance in both of these efforts,” it added.

The US finished its withdrawal efforts from the airport in Kabul on Monday, effectively ending the prolonged conflict that began not long after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The last C-17 military cargo aircraft departed from the Kabul International Airport on Monday afternoon, according to US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, completing a massive evacuation effort that flew more than 116,000 people out of Afghanistan over the past two weeks.