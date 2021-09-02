Marriyum demands probe into expired stents at PIC

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded thorough investigation of using expired stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

In a statement issued Wednesday, Marriyum said this government had not only jeopardised country’s economy but also the lives of the people. She pointed out that not only did this government snatched away free medicines from the masses after Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure ended, but had jacked up the cost of medicines by a staggering 500 percent while at the same time using expired stents to treat heart patients. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for this criminal negligence that has endangered the lives of many. She demanded all those responsible for this game of death must be apprehended. The former information minister said those who bought these stents should be reimbursed. Imran should take a break from his narcissistic rants every other day and focus on the real issues plaguing the nation. She said this government was a bigger health hazard than the coronavirus. Those who would survive the crushing inflation, unemployment and COVID-19 would be killed by the expired stents supplied by this government, she added.