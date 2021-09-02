UN delegation meets Senator Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate and chairperson Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Sherry Rehman said Pakistan had no favourites in Afghanistan since 2008 and will do its utmost to support stability.

Stephen Brooking, Special Adviser and head of Peace and Reconciliation, United Nations Assistance Mission and Peter Drewniany, head of Office, UNAMA Liaison Office paid a courtesy call on Senator Sherry Rehman. They discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the humanitarian crisis which is unfolding there.

The war-torn country is facing severe food insecurity while the health and social services sector is under pressure. The delegation also talked about the UN’s role in the situation and commended Pakistan for its efforts in safe delivery of WHO goods to Afghanistan. Sherry highlighted Pakistan’s role in assisting the humanitarian efforts and evacuations.