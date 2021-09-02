US Consul General meets Punjab Assembly Speaker

LAHORE: US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Speaker’s Chambers Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pak-US relations, parliamentary and other matters of mutual interest. The Speaker and the US Consul General also talked about further improvement in Pakistan-US relations. US Consul General William K. Makaneole also visited the new hall and building of the Punjab Assembly. He congratulated the Speaker on new hall of the assembly becoming functional.

US Consul General was apprised of proceedings of the Punjab Assembly and legislation for public welfare. He expressed satisfaction over parliamentary business in the assembly under the leadership of Punjab Assembly Speaker. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in eliminating terrorism. Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan desires peace in the region and was partner of the international community in this connection. Pakistan’s role is quite responsible in Afghanistan situation, it has always played a key role regarding Afghan peace, he added. He further said attractive opportunities for investment and cooperation in energy, agriculture, livestock and other fields exist in Pakistan. Underlying the importance of Pak-US relations, US Consul General William K. Makaneole said ties between the US and Pakistan span over decades, the US attaches importance to its relations with Pakistan, for establishing peace in the world the role of Pakistan has always remained appreciable.