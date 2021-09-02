Govt says next polls through EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The government says the next elections will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs), and legislation for this purpose will be done this year.Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said while addressing at a press conference here along with Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday that the government would complete legislative process for use of EVMs in next elections, i-voting and voting right to overseas Pakistanis before culmination of current year.

“The legislation process would be completed after approval from the Senate or even through joint session of the Parliament,” he said.

The adviser said the upcoming general elections in 2023 would be transparent and fair, and complete cooperation would be made with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose. He said that Nadra had also requested for R 2.2 billion, and the government would ensure all available resources for conduct of free and fair elections.

Babar Awan urged the opposition to show political wisdom and stand with government for ensuring transparent elections.

“The government, ministers and parliamentary functionaries have invited the opposition several times, but received no encouraging response,” he said, adding that the opposition wanted NRO as they demanded during the FATF-related legislation.

The adviser said the Supreme Court had also directed for right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and termed their rights equal to those residing in the country. He said that EVMs had not been prepared by the government, and public would be given demos of this prototype machine through road shows being planned by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Babar Awan said that elections in cantonment boards on September 12 would be transparent, and the opposition’s hue and cry before conduct of elections was irrational. He said the opposition raised questions after defeat in elections like of AJK, Gilgit and Sialkot, but it remained silent after winning elections. He also shared details of the Supreme Court verdict in a case related to general elections 2013.

The adviser said that 2013 elections were rigged as 35 percent ‘Form 15’ in Punjab and mostly throughout Pakistan were missing as per the 237-page report written by three judges of Supreme Court. He said that printing press was hired before the 2013 elections with the purpose to rig elections, while vote-round up formula was not implemented in Punjab. He said more than 92,000 thumb impressions could not be identified and the demand of PTI to open four constituencies was declined.

Shahbaz Gill said EVMs would be used in the next general elections to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country.

He said the next general elections would be not held in traditional way. He urged the opposition to evaluate the EVMs themselves instead of protesting so that their apprehensions could be addressed.

While regretting attitude of PMLN Vice President Maryam Safdar, Gill said the court awarded seven, 10 and one years sentences to Maryam, Nawaz Sharif and Capt (R) Safdar respectively in corruption cases. He said the courts did not suspend their sentence in the corruption cases and they were out on bails. He said Shehbaz Sharif openly sought NRO concession on Tuesday by proposing setting up a national government.

However, the SAPM categorically said that no NRO would be given to the corrupt leadership at any cost although they were using EVMs for bargaining. He said EVMs would also be utilised during press clubs, bar associations’ elections.

Gill said media persons would be invited in next few days for giving practical demonstration about EVMs. He said that Shehbaz Sharif should tender resignation from the PMLN president slot as the party has rejected his statement. He said Marriyum Aurangzeb has become personal secretary to Maryam Safdar.

Earlier, Babar Awan said that no proposal or bill was under consideration of government to limit the power of the judiciary, its independent working and institutional authority. He said the government had neither prepared any constitutional bill, nor supported any legislative proposal regarding appointment of judges in apex court or superior courts.

Babar Awan said that no proposal was under consideration regarding powers of Supreme Court and authority of President about it, increase in age limit of high courts’ judges and their seniority. The government, he said, believes in complete freedom of judiciary and its institutional authority.